Oronoco man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County early Thursday morning

An Oronoco man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Mower County early Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2008 Chevy Cobalt being driven by 24-year old Coltin Parker Strop of Oronoco was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 2:37 a.m. Thursday morning when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet road and rolled, coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at milepost 203 in Pleasant Valley Township.

Strop suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident, and he was transported to Mayo Clinic/St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment. The State Patrol reported that Strop was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, and they added that alcohol was a factor in the crash. The Grand Meadow Fire Department and Ambulance Squad, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance all assisted the State Patrol at the accident scene early Thursday morning.