Over 200 new COVID infections in Blue Earth County; 31 new deaths

Blue Earth County is reporting over 200 new COVID-19 infections, and there were 31 new deaths due to the disease, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s Sunday data.

The 204 new cases reported in Blue Earth County are just a sliver of the 7,559 reported statewide Sunday. In Nicollet County, 73 new infections were reported, while MDH data shows 69 new cases in Waseca County, 44 in Brown County, 42 in Sibley County, and 24 in Watonwan County.

The 31 latest deaths included two from Rice County: a person in their 70’s and a person in their 90’s. Eighteen of those who died lived in a long-term care setting, while a dozen were from a private residence, and one came from a group home. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 2,905.

MDH reports 1,170 hospitalizations over a seven day period, from Nov 8 to Nov 14, which includes 190 intensive care hospitalizations.

Here are some of the other counties reporting new infections:

Cottonwood – 16

Faribault – 29

Fillmore – 54

Freeborn – 112

Jackson – 12

Le Sueur – 82

Lyon – 45

Martin – 42

McLeod – 79

Mower – 179

Murray – 11

Nicollet – 73

Nobles – 24

Redwood – 15

Renville – 10

Rice – 159

Sibley – 42

Steele – 178

Waseca – 69

Watonwan – 24