Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths, one in Martin County

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 14 COVID-19 deaths Saturday, and 2,268 newly confirmed infections in the state.

One of the deaths was a person between 65 and 69 years of age in Martin County, according to MDH. It’s the seventeenth death in the county. Nine of the deaths involved residents of long-term care or assisted living; five were from a private household.

The latest data from MDH shows 352 hospitalizations since Monday, with 74 of those patients admitted to intensive care.

The first and only other time Minnesota has recorded more than 2,000 infections in a single-day was just over a week ago, on Oct 16.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting newly confirmed positive cases:

Blue Earth – 15

Brown – 4

Cottonwood – 4

Faribault – 7

Fillmore – 7

Freeborn – 7

Jackson – 2

Le Sueur – 8

Lyon – 8

Martin – 5

McLeod – 8

Mower – 5

Murray – 3

Nicollet – 5

Nobles – 38

Redwood – 2

Renville – 8

Rice – 22

Sibley – 6

Steele – 16

Waseca – 5

Watonwon – 2