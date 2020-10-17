Over 300 traffic fatalities reported across Minnesota in 2020

(St. Paul, MN) – Over 300 people have died on Minnesota roads in 2020, according to preliminary figures by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

DPS reports 308 people have lost their lives since Jan 1, compared with 277 last year at this same time.

Four fatalities were children ages 10 and younger, one which happened last week, when a 2-year-old girl riding in the lap of the 23-year-old female driver was killed.

The fatalities also include 54 motorcyclists and 35 pedestrians.

July has been the deadliest month of 2020 so far, with 55 fatalities in 51 different crashes.

“Troopers experience the pain and anguish each time they knock on a door to tell someone their loved one won’t be coming home,” said Matt Langer, Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “I encourage Minnesota drivers to refocus their priorities while behind the wheel to make the roads safer for all of us.”