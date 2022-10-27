Overdose leads to alleged Mankato drug dealer’s arrest

An investigation into an overdose led to the arrest of a Mankato man for drug sales.

Stanley Joseph Broussard, 31, was booked in the Nicollet County Jail Tuesday after an investigation that began in early October.

That’s when the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was called to assist with a suspected opioid overdose in Mankato. Lifesaving efforts by first responders were successful and the victim survived. Task force agents discovered a substance at the scene that field tested positive for fentanyl. An investigation into the source of the fentanyl led agents to Broussard. A short time later, agents conducted a controlled purchase of cocaine and fentanyl pills from Broussard, according to a press release from Lt Jeff Wersal, commander of the task force.

On Tuesday, agents began surveillance on Broussard, who was allegedly a passenger in a vehicle that drove to Minneapolis, stopped for approximately two minutes, then traveled directly back toward Mankato. The vehicle was stopped in St. Peter and Broussard was allegedly found in possession of 54 grams of cocaine and 325 blue “Mbox 30” fentanyl pills.

Broussard was booked on charges of 1st-degree drug sales and possession.

The St. Peter Police Department and the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.