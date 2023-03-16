Owatonna man killed in crash on Highway 218

An Owatonna man was killed in a crash on Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened near Owatonna just before 7 a.m. when a northbound Jeep Cherokee and a southbound Toyota Corolla collided.

The Corolla driver, Terry Jon Pelovsky, 59, was transported to Owatonna Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Becky Linn Schwering, 58, of Claremont, was driving the Jeep. Schwering was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A patrol crash report says both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The report also notes that roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.