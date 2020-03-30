Owatonna man killed in Dodge County crash

(Rochester, MN) – An Owatonna man was killed when two vehicles collided in Dodge County Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Mark Douglas Johnson, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash north of Mantorville.

A patrol crash report says Johnson was eastbound on Dodge County Rd 16 when his Honda Accord collided with a Chevy Avalanche at the intersection of Highway 57.

The Avalanche, driven by Bradley Herman Schmidt, 54, of Hayfield, was northbound on Highway 57 at the time of the crash.

Schmidt and his two passengers were transported to Mayo Clinic Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were listed as wet in the patrol’s report.