Ownership of Highways 253 & 254 turned back to Faribault County

(Mankato, MN) – Ownership of two highways in Faribault County has been transferred from the state to county.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the transfer of Highway 253 to Bricelyn and Highway 254 to Frost from the state to Faribault County. The change was effective on Tuesday.

Highway 253 from I-90 to Bricelyn is now Faribault County Road 23. Highway 254 from I-90 to Frost is now Faribault County Road 17.

Faribault County will be provided $8.65 million in turnback funding to restore the 11.3 miles of roadway to an acceptable condition. MnDOT also provided the county with an additional $560,000 for a one-inch overlay for both highways.

Highways 253 and 254 are two of several roadways that MnDOT has been working to transfer to a proper level of government. MnDOT says lower volume roadways, while important at a county level, often have a difficult time competing for funds with high volume highways in the state department.

