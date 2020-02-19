Ozzy Osbourne Cancels St. Paul Show After Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his North American tour in the wake of his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, which includes his July 3 date in St. Paul.

It’s the second year in a row the Xcel Energy Center show has been called off because of Osbourne’s ill health.

The Black Sabbath frontman had been planning to play the Xcel on July 6, 2019, only to suffer a fall while he recovered from pneumonia.

This time the cancelation follows his diagnosis of the degenerative disease, with Osbourne posting an apology message on his website as he called off the No More Tours 2 tour.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” Osbourne said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”