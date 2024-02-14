PACT Act Claims Clinic for Vets next week

The Blue Earth County Veteran Service Office and the Department of Veteran Affairs are hosting a one-stop clinic for veterans next week at the Mankato Armory.

The Veterans Affairs Benefit Administrations PACT Act Claims Clinic is on Wednesday, February 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Representatives will be on-site offering benefit information and conducting toxin exposure screenings to see if those who served in the military qualify for disability compensation and VA health care under the PACT Act expansion.

Appointments can be made online by contacting a county veteran’s service officer at 507-304-4246.