Paddlefish Days underway in Madison Lake

Paddlefish Days are underway in Madison Lake.

The annual celebration kicked off Thursday with live music and a golf cart tour of the city and its lakes.

Two parades are slated for Friday, one on the water and one for the kids, both starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday is jam-packed with activity. Food vendors will be serving on Main St all day for the Mad Town Chow Down. The softball and cornhole tournaments both get started, and free kid’s games will keep the wee ones entertained. It’s also the day of the Grand Parade, which starts at 1 p.m. The Madison Lake Fire Department’s Street Dance is slated to start at 6 p.m. with live music by Rock of Ages and IV Play.

Sunday will bring the conclusion of the softball tournament and more live music as Paddlefish Days wraps up its 2021 festivities.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE PADDLEFISH DAYS SCHEDULE