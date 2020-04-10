Pair Arrested For Mail Theft in Mankato Likely Had Other Victims

Two people arrested for mail theft in Mankato Thursday are suspected of victimizing people in other areas of Minnesota.

Miguel Angel Carreon Balderas, 26, of Owatonna, and Danae Aliza Lujan, 21, of Blooming Prairie were arrested on multiple charges, including mail theft, according to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office.

The release says a citizen near St. Clair called police Thursday to report he’d seen a male and female in a small, black convertible at his mailbox on Highway 83. The flag was up on the man’s mailbox to notify the carrier of outgoing mail. A card was missing from the box when he checked, according to the release.

A Mankato police officer found the suspects’ vehicle in the Walmart parking lot a short time later, according to the release, and Balderas and Lujan were arrested.

The sheriff’s office said further investigation revealed potential victims in multiple jurisdictions. “Deputies and investigators continue efforts to contact impacted citizens and area law enforcement agencies with an interest in the suspects,” said the release.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized should contact law enforcement.

