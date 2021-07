Two Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies have been named to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s DWI All-Star list.

Deputies Chris Arkell and Adam Suckow were two of 61 All-Stars recognized statewide. Arkell had 48 arrests; Suckow, 33. Combined, the entire All-Star team made about 3,749 DWI arrests in 2020. There were 22,653 arrests total across Minnesota.

The All-Star team was recognized during Sunday’s Minnesota Twins broadcast.