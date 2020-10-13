Pair of COVID deaths in Martin County as Minnesota records another 1,000-plus infections

(Minneapolis, MN) – Two more people have died in Martin County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, on what is the sixth day in the row that the state has reported 1,000-plus new infections.

Seven total deaths were reported Tuesday, also coming from Hennepin, Red Lake, Stearns, and Wilkin counties. The Martin County deaths involved a person in their early 80’s and a person in their late 90’s, marking the fifteenth and sixteenth deaths in the county.

As of Tuesday, health officials reported 8,500 people hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, 2,328 of those cases requiring intensive care.

Minnesota reported 1,150 new positive virus cases Tuesday. Here are the Southern Minnesota counties reporting new infections:

Blue Earth – 4

Brown – 4

Cottonwood – 3

Fairbault – 8

Fillmore – 2

Freeborn – 3

Jackson – 4

Le Sueur – 1

Lyon – 4

Martin – 3

McLeod – 10

Mower – 2

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 2

Nobles – 7

Redwood – 2

Renville – 2

Rice – 7

Sibley – 1

Steele – 2

Waseca – 1