Pair of Spring snowstorms set to deliver a one-two punch to the region

A pair of storms will pack a one-two punch on the region starting Thursday night.

About two inches could fall on Mankato Thursday night into Friday morning. Heavier snow is possible to the north and along I-90 and south.

National Weather ServiceA bigger system is expected to move on Saturday that could bring 6-plus inches of snow, possibly mixed with rain or sleet, and strong winds from the east. KEYC News Now says the system has the potential to be a major, long-lasting weather event that lasts into Monday or even Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the system is “dynamic,” which means the track, temperatures, and rain/snow amounts will change with each update.