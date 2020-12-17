Pandemic cancels annual police shopping event, but Toys for Tots gets a boost
A pesky pandemic couldn’t deter local law enforcement from giving children a Christmas to remember.
Mankato Public Safety officers were unable to participate in their annual Shop with a Hero event, so they instead decided to collect items for Toys for Tots.
Wednesday afternoon, officers from Mankato and the Minnesota State Patrol gathered to load up thousands of toys, including bikes and sporting equipment, games, and dolls, to be distributed to children in need.
Recent Posts