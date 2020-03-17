Pandemic covered in snow: 6 inches possible late week

(Mankato, MN) – It might be time to break out the winter gear amid the COVID-19 breakout.

Measurable snow is looking likely in the forecast for southern Minnesota late in the week.

According to the National Weather Service, a rainy Thursday will turn snowy, dropping roughly three inches of snow in the area. Local forecasters are predicting the possibility of even more accumulations, with meteorologist Mark Tarello calling for 3 – 6 inches of snow. Gusty winds up to 35 miles per hour will make for blustery conditions Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are forecast to make a nice rebound on Saturday, with sunny skies and a high near 43, but conditions will be windy.

The possibility of snow doesn’t end this week, however. A chance of white stuff is in the National Weather Service forecast on Monday and Tuesday.