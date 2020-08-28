Pandemic-Induced Plantar Fasciitis!

Have you been experiencing more foot pain lately? You’re not alone. There’s been an increase in people suffering from plantar fasciitis – which is piercing pain in the heel and mid-foot – since the pandemic began.

The American Podiatric Medical Association says our footwear – or lack thereof – may be to blame for the surge in cases. Because, since we started staying home, a lot of people have been living in slippers, flip flops and barefoot. And doing that for a prolonged period of time can lead to weakness in the arch of your foot.

Another cause? When people were told to stay home, a lot of exercise stopped. Then, when things loosened up again, our feet weren’t ready to get back into the swing of things so quickly!

Our quarantine-15 weight gain can also be a cause of plantar fasciitis.

The best way to treat it is to wear orthotics and supportive footwear. You can also take anti-inflammatory medication and try stretching exercises – you can find them online. There are also shoes specifically designed for plantar fasciitis. So, if you’ve been experiencing foot pain lately, make an appointment with a podiatrist. You can probably even do a virtual online appointment, since plantar fasciitis can often be diagnosed remotely.