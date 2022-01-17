Panel weighs expanding use of cameras in Minnesota courts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court’s Advisory Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure has met to discuss state court rules governing cameras in courts and whether to expand their use.

The committee consists of 20 judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys. Some members of the panel expressed hesitation Friday toward expanding the use of cameras in courts. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea in June directed the panel to study the issue and report back with recommendations by July 1 of this year.

Prosecutors on the panel expressed concerns that cameras would prevent victims and witnesses from coming forward if they will be publicly associated with a case.