Panera Testing Robot Coffee System

Apr 18, 2022 @ 11:47am

Miso Robotics is automating the restaurant business. They’ve already developed a robot burger flipper in use at White Castle restaurants and a robot tortilla chip maker that Chipotle is testing.

And now, they’re launching a robot coffee system. The CookRight Coffee system is now being tested at the Panera restaurant chain. This thing monitors data, crunches the numbers and — supposedly — creates expertly brewed coffee. If it works, there won’t be any need for workers to manually check coffee urns and brew fresh coffee at the right time.

