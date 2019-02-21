Papa John’s Is Adding a Chicken-and-Waffle Pizza to the Menu

Papa John’s is adding an unorthodox pizza to the menu.

This week, the pizza chain announced it would add a Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles Pizza to the menu later this year. According to Papa John’s, the pizza will be topped with crispy chicken, waffle crumbles, bacon, cheese, and spicy honey.

The decision to add a chicken-and-waffles pizza to the menu was made after Papa John’s held a Twitter poll earlier in February, offering a range of new specialty pizza options.

Choices included Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles, Huevos Rancheros, and The Roast, which featured pulled pork, bacon, and chili hoisin BBQ sauce. Papa John’s also teased the “Un-Pizza,” which the chain described as pizza toppings without any doughy base.

Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles Pizza won the poll with more than 70% of the final vote.

