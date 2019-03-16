Papa Johns Mankato closes

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato Papa John’s location has closed.

The South Front Street pizza maker removed their signage and the restaurant appeared deserted, the lights out and the doors secured.

The main window and door were covered with heavy black plastic and a particle board blocked another window.

The franchise was located near public safety in the strip mall that also houses Family Dollar.

