Parenting Resource Center, The Welcome Center and Children’s Dental Health Services to be part of major expansion project

An announcement was made Thursday that three nonprofits will benefit from a major expansion in downtown Austin of the Parenting Resource Center’s family visitation facility thanks to significant financial support from The Hormel Foundation.

Called the Austin Community Action Building, the expanded facility to be constructed between the U.S. Post Office and Oakland Avenue East will house the Parenting Resource Center and its Michael H. Seibel Family Visitation & Exchange Center along with the nonprofit agencies of The Welcome Center and Children’s Dental Health Services. KAUS News spoke with Hema Alvarado-Guerrero, the Executive Director of the Parenting Resource Center who stated that plans to build the facility have been in motion for some time…