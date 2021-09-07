Parents of Minnesota students file suit seeking mask mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some parents of students at Minnesota K-12 schools that have not required face coverings have filed a lawsuit asking the governor to enact a statewide mask mandate because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The complaint filed in Ramsey County Friday by a group calling itself “Parents Advocating for Safe Schools” cites a provision in the Minnesota Constitution regarding the rights of students to receive an “adequate” education.

Minnesota Public Radio news reports that the suit seeks a court order requiring Walz to declare a new peacetime emergency to address the pandemic and issue an executive order that all school districts and schools in the state “impose and enforce a mask mandate.” A spokesman for Walz says the governor is reviewing the complaint.