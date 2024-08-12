Paris Closes The Olympics, And Los Angeles Turns To Tom Cruise For Its 2028 Mission
August 12, 2024 6:12AM CDT
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Paris has closed out two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a star-studded show in France’s national stadium.
The French capital has handed over hosting duties for the Summer Games to the next city in line: Los Angeles in 2028.
Hollywood star Tom Cruise descended from the top of the stadium to the “Mission: Impossible” theme song, before taking the Olympic flag from star gymnast Simone Biles, putting it on the back of motorcycle and roaring out of the stadium.
Los Angeles is looking to prove that topping Paris isn’t mission impossible.
The French capital made spectacular use of its cityscape, with the Eiffel Tower and other iconic monuments serving as backdrops and venues.