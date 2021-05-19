Paroled killer charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A paroled killer is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in rural St. Louis County.

A criminal complaint alleges 62-year-old Dennis Hannuksela picked up the 20-year-old woman he has known for several years last Saturday, drove north of Duluth, zip-tied her and sexually assaulted her. The complaint says the injured woman went to the hospital after she was dropped off at her home early Sunday morning.

Hannuksela is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $250,000 bond. Hannuksela denies the incident happened, saying the woman was trying to extort money from him. He was released from prison in 2017 following his conviction for first-degree murder in a 1987 slaying.