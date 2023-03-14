Parolee busted with hundreds of fentanyl pills, cocaine, say charges

A man on parole for drugs and weapons convictions is back behind bars for a new round of drug charges.

Dominique Lamar Breham, 34, of Janesville, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony 1st-degree counts of drug sales & drug possession.

According to a criminal complaint, a person saw Breham make a drug transaction from a car in a parking lot for off-campus student housing.

Blue Earth County deputies arrived and noticed a fresh smell of marijuana when they approached the car. Breham, who had a black zipper bag on his lap, claimed to have a prescription for medical marijuana, according to the complaint. But police say they were aware he was on parole.

Breham’s parole agent arrived on the scene and asked deputies to search Breham. The complaint says two baggies were found on Breham’s person, one containing 790 counterfeit oxycodone “M30” pills. Investigators say the pills are believed to contain fentanyl. Court documents say the second bag contained 63 grams of cocaine. Breham admitted that everything in the vehicle belonged to him, according to the complaint.

Police say Breham was released from prison in Oct 2022 and was serving the remaining year of his sentence on intensive supervised release.