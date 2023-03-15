Part of mall roof in Duluth collapses under weight of snow

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Part of a roof at a shopping mall in Duluth, Minnesota, collapsed as workers were removing several inches of snow.

Duluth city spokeswoman Kelli Latuska says no one was injured when a portion of the roof at Miller Hall Mall fell in early Tuesday. Most stores in the mall weren’t open at the time.

Authorities did not say exactly what caused the collapse but it happened after a foot of snow fell in the city over the weekend. Duluth Fire officials say workers were clearing a portion of the roof when they evacuated after hearing “popping sounds.”

Authorities say everyone in the building has been accounted for since the collapse.