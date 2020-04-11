Partisan tempers flare over Minnesota’s COVID-19 response

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Partisan tempers have flared over Minnesota’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Republicans are expressing frustration with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for extending his stay-at-home order through May 4, and they’re questioning the modeling behind his decision.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka expressed dismay a day after Walz issued an extension that allowed certain categories of employees to return to work but maintained closures of bars, restaurants and other businesses deemed non-essential.

Walz says he wants to put people back to work as badly as anybody, but the best available data and experts tell him it’s too big a risk.