Partners for Housing reschedules annual fundraiser

Partners for Housing has rescheduled its ninth annual Pedal Past Poverty Fundraiser.

The stationary bike race will be held Sat, April 24 in the Blue Earth County parking ramp at the Cherry and 4th St intersection.

The change to an open-air venue was made to keep participants safe and at-ease. Virtual participation is also an option for the 2021 event.

The Pedal Past Poverty event started in 2012. Teams sign up to raise money, and riders of all ages hop on a bike and pedal for the cause. Prizes are awarded to teams in multiple categories.

