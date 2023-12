Passenger injured in car vs deer crash in South Bend Township

A passenger was injured in a car vs deer crash in South Bend Township Monday evening.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says a Ford Focus driven by Hunter Gordon Nystrom, 24, of Mankato, was southbound on Highway 169 when it struck a deer near Highway 68.

Nystrom’s passenger, 20-year-old Nyssa Ann Borchardt of North Mankato, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash time is listed as 6:27 p.m.