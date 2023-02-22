Passenger injured in semi vs pickup crash at Nicollet intersection

A woman was injured in when a pickup and a semi crashed at Nicollet intersection Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, driven by Jeremy Richard Fuchs, 39, of Sartell, was northbound on Highway 111 and a semi was westbound on Highway 99 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Fuchs’s passenger, Nadine Louise Sather, 52, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries following the 8:30 a.m. crash.

The semi driver, Ashantre Jomaine Davis, 28, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jeremy Fuchs were not injured.