A New Prague woman was hospitalized after a car hit a deer on Highway 169 in Le Sueur County Saturday night.

Joy Streefland, 46, was a passenger in a northbound minivan driven by Michael John Streefland, 47, of New Prague.

Joy Streefland was transported to Mayo Clinic in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m.

Source: southernminnesotanews.ccom