Passenger killed, driver seriously injured in St. Peter crash

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a crash in St. Peter Monday evening.

The state patrol says Robert Merritt Gardner, 79, of St. Peter, was deceased at the scene of the crash on Highway 169.

Gardner was a passenger in a Toyota Prius driven by Judith Morety Gardner, 86, of St. Peter. The state patrol says Judith Gardner suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

According to a crash report, the Prius was northbound on Highway 169 and turning left onto South Washington Avenue when it collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was southbound on Highway 169.

The Sonata driver, Daniel Richard Kelley, 38, of Chanhassen, suffered non-life threatening injuries, but wasn’t transported for medical care.

An SUV that abruptly braked to avoid a collision was rear-ended by another SUV, according to the crash report. Neither driver was injured.

The crash time is listed as 5:28 p.m.