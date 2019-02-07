Passenger killed in Wabasha County crash with snowplow

(Rochester, MN) – One person was killed and another injured in a crash involving a snowplow in Wabasha County Tuesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that a Ford Fusion that was westbound on Highway 60 and attempted to cross Highway 61 when it turned directly in front of a snowplow, striking the plow and becoming caught in the blade. Sgt. Troy Christianson of the state patrol says a passenger in the Ford was killed. There were no details available about the deceased. The driver, a 22-year-old Chicago, Illinois, man was injured, according to Christianson.

The snowplow driver was a 40-year-old Rochester man.

More details will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently urged caution around snowplows after reporting more than 25 crashes with plows so far this winter.

