Patients now permitted two visitors at Mayo Clinic Health System locations in southeast Minnesota

Patients are now permitted to have two visitors in inpatient and outpatient settings at Mayo Clinic Health System sites at all southeast Minnesota locations. The change is being made in response to consistently lowered COVID-19 positivity rates in the region and is subject to change should the situation change.

Mayo Clinic Health System asks that all visitors continue to comply with masking and other COVID-19 safety precautions.

In-patient visitors do not need to be the same two people and do not need to be documented in the patient chart. The visitors can come and go during visiting hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with exceptions for births, deaths and other vulnerable medical circumstances.

All visitors should be 5 years or older. No visitors are permitted for inpatients with COVID-19 or who are waiting for COVID-19 test results.