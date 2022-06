The state patrol says a Mankato man was injured in a crash involving alcohol in Cottonwood County Thursday night.

Parker Timothy Halldin, 27, was southbound on Highway 71 when his Hyundai Sonata left the roadway and struck the field approach on the East side of Highway 71, according to a crash report.

Halldin was transported to Windom Area Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says alcohol was detected in his system.