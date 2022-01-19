Patrol: Semi veers off Highway 14, strikes SUV

One person reported injuries after a semi struck an SUV in Brown County Tuesday.

The crash happened at Highway 14 and 280th Ave in Prairieville Township, just after 3 p.m.

According to a patrol crash report, a Freightliner semi driven by Roger Henry Schiro, 63, of Gribbon, was eastbound on Highway 14 when it went off the roadway and into the ditch, then struck the driver’s side of an SUV stopped at 280th Ave.

Janette Ann Omarron, 69, of Sleepy Eye, was behind the wheel of the SUV. Omarron wasn’t injured.

Schiro was transported to Sleepy Eye Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.