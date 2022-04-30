Patrol: Walnut Grove man killed, 2 others critically injured in crash involving alcohol

A Walnut Grove man was killed and two others critically wounded after two vehicles collided in Lyon County.

The crash happened at 8:13 p.m. on Highway 23 north of Marshall, when a northbound pickup and a southbound SUV collided at 300th St, in Fairview Township.

The state patrol says one of the drivers involved had consumed alcohol before the crash.

Shawn Micheal Lemburg, 29, of Walnut Grove, was fatally injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. Lemburg was behind the wheel of the SUV.

Lemburg’s passenger, Joshua Ronald Tolley, 32, of Walnut Grove, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. Tolley was transported to McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

A passenger in the pickup was also transported to McKennan Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was identified as Nay Moo, 30, of Springdale, Washington.

Kaw La, 43, of Marshall, was driving the pickup. The patrol says alcohol was detected in his system. La was transported to Marshall hospital with non-life threatening injuries.