Paul Jerrard, former NHL assistant, North Star player, dies of cancer at 57

Omaha assistant hockey coach Paul Jerrard has died after a battle with cancer. He was 57.

A spokesperson for the college team confirmed Jerrard’s wife told the school he died Wednesday at a hospital in Omaha.

Jerrard spent two seasons as an assistant with the NHL’s Calgary Flames from 2016-18 and the Dallas Stars from 2011-13 and one with the Colorado Avalanche in 2002-03.

During his stint with the Flames, Jerrard was the only Black assistant coach in the league. A longtime minor league defenseman as a player who skated in five NHL games with the Minnesota North Stars in 1988 and ‘89, Jerrard has spent the past five seasons on coach Mike Gabinet’s staff at Omaha.