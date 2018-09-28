Paving Their Way To Jail: Brown County Sheriff Searching For Asphalt Scammers

The Brown County Sheriff’s office is urging residents to beware of laborers who are falsely promising services they won’t deliver.

The warning came after an asphalt scam was pulled on rural Brown County residents. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, home owners were promised a specific amount of asphalt to be placed on their driveway, but the suspects would then use poor quality asphalt to cover approximately 1/8 of the agreed area.

Sheriff’s officials say the suspects would only accept cash.

The suspects are described as three white males. One was driving a white pickup, and two were in a tandem axle dump truck with a trailer that carried a yellow skid loader and a small, yellow packer. The equipment appeared clean and freshly painted.

Anyone with information on the suspects or anyone who has been in contact with the men are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

