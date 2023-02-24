Pawsitively Purrfect Tourist Attraction

Getty Images

If you ever find the Polish city of Szczecin [pr: SHISH-chin] on your future vacation itinerary, make sure to stop and visit the city’s top-rated tourist attraction — Gacek, the fat street cat. Szczecin is a medieval city near the border of Germany with many interesting sites, but a black-and-white cat named Gacek is the only one with a nearly perfect 4.9 out of 5.0 stars on Google reviews. Gacek was first noticed on the street 10 years ago and both locals and visitors took a liking to him. That’s also led to many people feeding him — a lot. Today, Gacek is enormous, which makes him an even more popular tourist attraction.