Pedestrian hit and run under investigation in Redwood County

The Redwood County Sheriff’s office is investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash.

A crash report from the sheriff’s office says Kong Meng Xiong was retrieving his mail at the intersection of 8th St and Washington St when he was struck by a white Nissan Altima at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle hasn’t been identified, but police say the owner is Eric James Hanson, of Westbrook.

Xiong was not injured in the hit and run.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Walnut Grove Police Department are investigating.