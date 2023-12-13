Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Riverfront Dr

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Riverfront Dr in Mankato today.

Mankato police responded to the intersection of S Riverfront Dr and Hickory St just before 4 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say the 73-year-old male victim, who is from Mankato, was struck by a southbound vehicle on Riverfront Dr.

The victim was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with undetermined injuries.

A portion of Riverfront Dr was blocked off while the Minnesota State Patrol conducted crash reconstruction. The street was reopened about an hour after the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by Mankato Public Safety.