Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington
September 18, 2022 1:29PM CDT
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night.
The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington.
Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala.
The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5 when it struck Pabalo, who was crossing the highway. Pabalo died at the scene.
The SUV driver, 30-year-old Carolina Elizabeth Hernandez, of Mankato, wasn’t injured. Hernandez did not have alcohol in her system.
The crash report says it’s unknown whether Pabalo was impaired by alcohol.