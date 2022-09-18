Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington.

Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5 when it struck Pabalo, who was crossing the highway. Pabalo died at the scene.

The SUV driver, 30-year-old Carolina Elizabeth Hernandez, of Mankato, wasn’t injured. Hernandez did not have alcohol in her system.

The crash report says it’s unknown whether Pabalo was impaired by alcohol.