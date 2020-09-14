Pedestrian Injured In Crash Requires ‘Several Weeks Of Rehabilitation,’ Says Sheriff’s Report

Police lights by night

A pedestrian injured in a collision near Morgan on Aug 31 will require weeks of hospitalization.

According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Cory Faulds, 32, of Morgan, was driving north on County Road 2, about a half-mile north of Morgan, when he ran into Evelyn Urban, 59, of Morgan, who was walking in the northbound lane of County Road 2.

Urban was flown from the scene by North Air Care. Family members advised police that she will be spending several weeks in rehabilitation for her injuries.

The incident is not currently under investigation, and no arrests were made.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com