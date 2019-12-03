Pedestrian injured in Freeborn County crash

(Mankato, MN) – A teen girl was injured when she was struck by a vehicle in Clarks Grove Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Caylea Lynn Quickstad, 16, of Clarks Grove, and Windwalker Daniel Vickery, 18, of Albert Lea, were walking west on the north shoulder of Main Street at the time of the 6:11 p.m. crash.

Quickstad was struck by a westbound Ford Escape when the teens attempted to cross the street. She was transported to Mayo Clinic Albert Lea with non-life threatening injuries. Vickery wasn’t injured.

The driver of the Ford was Veronica Elizabeth Beer, 28, of Albert Lea. Neither Beer or her 12-year-old female passenger was injured.

The state patrol lists the crash location as 309 East Main Street.

