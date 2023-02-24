Pedestrian killed by snowplow in Rochester

Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a snowplow in Rochester Friday morning.

The incident happened at 2824 Pinewood Rd SW at 9 a.m. and involved a Rochester city snowplow.

The snowplow, operated by Jordan Bradley Dohrmann, 32, of Rochester, was actively plowing snow when the incident occurred, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

As the plow was backing up, it struck a 69-year-old female pedestrian, who was fatally injured. The Rochester woman’s name has not yet been released.

Dohrmann wasn’t injured.