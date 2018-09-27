Pedestrian Killed On Broadway In New Ulm

An accident on Broadway in New Ulm left a pedestrian dead Wednesday morning.

The victim was struck and killed by a vehicle on 12th South Street and Broadway at about 6:30 a.m. The pedestrian was lying on the sidewalk when police arrived, and died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The names of the victim and of the driver will be released pending notification of family and completion of the crash investigation. The Minnesota State Patrol will do a crash reconstruction.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

