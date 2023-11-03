Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in New Ulm

A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in New Ulm Friday morning.

Susan Block, 57, was crossing Garden St at about 7:20 a.m. when she was struck by a southbound pickup near 9th St N, according to a news release from the New Ulm Police Department.

Police say Block suffered “suspected serious injuries” in the crash.

The pickup driver, Craig Boie, 61, of New Ulm, told investigators he initially saw a dog on the west side of the street, and when he looked back at the road, he struck Block.

The crash remains under investigation.